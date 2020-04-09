Ex-IPL Team Owner's 'Swadeshi' Tweet Get Witty Response From Twitter User

Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most respected players in the world of cricket. As a skipper, MS Dhoni's record is impeccable as he is the only skipper to have won all the three ICC trophies and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni has lead Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles. However, the only time he didn't lead the Men in Yellow was when they were suspended from the competition for two years. In those two years, MS Dhoni led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), which was co-owned by Harsh Goenka.

Also Read: IPL 2020: BCCI Reportedly Activates 'Force Majeure' Clause With Official Broadcasters

Harsh Goenka trolled by a fan over 'India only' tweet

On Tuesday, Harsh Goenka in his Twitter post, had suggested his followers to support local businesses when things are back to normal in India post the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted:

When Covid19 danger is over, let's spend our holidays in India, eat in local restaurants, buy local veggies, buy Indian brands of clothes and support local businesses. They will need our help to survive. Let’s do our bit in helping each other stand and grow again. God bless 🇮🇳! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 7, 2020

Also Read: IPL 2020 Cancellation Set To Make BCCI Lose ₹2000 Crore In Revenues: Report

However, a fan, out of nowhere, trolled him and commented on the tweet in which he suggested making MS Dhoni the captain if Harsh Goenka buys an IPL team next time from Pune. Harsh Goenka wasn’t pleased the comment at all and suggested the fan to mind his own business. Interestingly, Goenka was said to behind the move of replacing MS Dhoni with Steve Smith as captain of the Rising Supergiant in the IPL 2017 after a poor performance in the previous season.

Next time you buy pune IPL team, always have @msdhoni as captain and not Steve Smith. https://t.co/wrNvdxmhg5 — Vihar Mamania (@vihar1903) April 7, 2020

None of your business what I do — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 7, 2020

Also read: IPL 2020 Is 100% Possible If Normalcy Returns By October: Ashish Nehra

MS Dhoni's stint with Rising Pune Supergiant

When CSK and the Rajasthan Royals were suspended from playing in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, it was RPS and the Gujarat Lions who took their place in the IPL. MS Dhoni was then secured by RPS in their first season but the team failed to impress and did not make it to the playoffs. In the next season, MS Dhoni was removed from captaincy and was replaced by Steve Smith. The removal of Dhoni as skipper led to the fans lash out at the franchise. Under Smith, RPS made it to the final of IPL 2017 but lost to Mumbai Indians by just 1 run.

Also Read Sanjay Manjrekar Says 'IPL 2020 Should Happen', Justifies His Reason For The Same

Coronavirus threat puts IPL 2020 future in doubt

With the cases of coronavirus rising day by day, the government decided to go for the 21-day India lockdown for the safety of people. The lockdown due to coronavirus led to the IPL 2020 being moved to April 15 from March 29 keeping the safety of players and fans in mind. While the situation has still not settled, BCCI is also yet to take the decision whether the tournament is postponed or will be completely cancelled