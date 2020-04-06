Sanjay Manjrekar Says 'IPL 2020 Should Happen', Justifies His Reason For The Same

Sanjay Manjrekar has come forward and said that the IPL 2020 must take place and he has also justified the reason for the same. Meanwhile, all the major sporting events in the world have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic that has made an impact all over the world. The 13th edition of the IPL that was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak.

'IPL should happen': Sanjay Manjrekar

While speaking to the official broadcasters of the IPL, Manjrekar said that the moment we get clearances from all the authorities that matter, the IPL should happen as it will kick start the economy because when one talks about the IPL, it is not just about the Mumbai Indians, or a Dhoni or a Virat Kohli but there are a lot of people who are making their livelihood through the IPL.

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their part in IPL 2020.

However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

