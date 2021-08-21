Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Rameez Raja In Contention To Replace Ehsan Mani as New PCB Chief

As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to remain under criticism for its policies by its own cricketers, former Test captain and renowned commentator Rameez Raja may replace Ehsan Mani as the next chairman of the PCB. As per the PTI report, Rameez Raja is in contention to become the new PCB chief.

Notably, Rameez Raja has not confirmed the same but media reports said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron-in-chief of the board, has decided against giving Mani an extension at the end of his term this month.

Rameez Raja the choice of Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

"In the next few days, the PM will send two names to the PCB's governing board for the chairman's election and the members will elect one of them," a PCB source said as reported by PTI.

The source said that they were hearing the name of Rameez as one of the two candidates for the prestigious position but nothing was confirmed as yet. The source initially said that the names of Mani and Asad Ali Khan, a senior bureaucrat, had been mentioned as the two candidates for the chairmanship but now apparently, the PM had decided to go for a former captain.

"Rameez appears to be the ideal candidate as he is well educated, well-versed, and has international contacts due to his long years as a commentator. He was also CEO of the board in the past and left due to his other commitments," the source said.

Apparently, Imran Khan, a former captain under whom Rameez played the 1992 World Cup, feels it is time for a former player to run the cricket affairs in the country.

Another source said Ehsan Mani had also expressed reluctance to continue for another term due to health issues. The government and the board have already appointed a retired judge, Azmat Sheikh as the election commissioner to conduct the election process for the chairman's post.

Shahid Afridi slams PCB for easy selection of new players

Meanwhile, the PCB has been subject to criticism by its own players. Recently, Shahid Afridi slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for giving new players an easy entry into the national side. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Afridi stated that the PCB has made it easier for emerging players to represent the country at the highest level.

The 44-year-old believes that cricketers should play more domestic games before being selected to play for Pakistan. Afridi believes that players should be a part of the domestic set-up for at least two years in order for their temperament to be assessed better.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)