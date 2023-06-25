Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Reignites Virat Kohli Vs Rohit Sharma Debate, Highlights Differences

Why you're reading this: Ever since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have started playing together for the Indian cricket team, fans have been making various comparisons between the two. From analysing their captaincy at different levels to drawing parallels in their batting, fans leave no stone unturned to pit them against each other on every stage. Meanwhile, some experts also keep making comparisons and the latest to join the bandwagon is former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal.

India are slated to lock horns against the West Indies in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is starting July 12

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both part of the Indian Test and ODI squads for the series

This will be India's first Test series in the latest cycle of the World Test Championship 2023-25

Kamran Akmal on Rohit Sharma's captaincy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the Test and ODI squads for the upcoming West Indies tour. One notable omission from the Test squad was Cheteshwar Pujara, who was left out after his underwhelming performance in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

The selectors decided to invest in young talent, bringing in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the Test series. Rohit Sharma continues to lead the team in the new WTC cycle, and India aims to make a strong start with their tour of the Caribbean. However, former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal offered some advice to Rohit as India enters the new cycle.

On his official YouTube channel, Kamran Akmal expressed his belief in the balanced composition of the Indian team and stressed the importance of a strong start. Akmal specifically urged Rohit Sharma to enhance his captaincy skills and display a commanding on-field presence similar to that of Virat Kohli. Akmal acknowledged that Rohit has been performing decently as captain, considering the circumstances surrounding the Kohli controversy.

Kamran Akmal further added:

"Indian team possesses a well-balanced lineup and it is crucial for them to begin on a positive note. Rohit Sharma should improve his captaincy skills and exhibit a strong on-field presence akin to that of Virat Kohli. Rohit has performed reasonably well as captain considering the circumstances surrounding the Kohli controversy,

Akmal's remarks followed India's disappointing performance in the WTC Final, where they suffered their second consecutive defeat in the tournament's final match. While Rohit retains the captaincy, Ajinkya Rahane, who made his comeback to the team after more than a year, was appointed as the vice-captain.

