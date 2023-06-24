Why you're reading this: Former head coach Ravi Shastri believes that India's ODI top six is currently overloaded with right-handers and suggested the inclusion of at least two left-handers for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Shastri emphasized the need to strike the right balance and considered left-handers essential in the top three or four positions in the batting line-up. Shastri believes there is enough left-handed talent available, including Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in the wicketkeeping department, as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma among the young players.

3 things you need to know

Team India is slated to lock horns against the West Indies in a bilateral series starting July 12

The Indian cricket team will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20I matches in the away tour

The BCCI on Friday announced India's squads for the Test and ODI series

IND vs WI: Ravi Shastri wants India to nurture young talents for World Cup

Ravi Shastri emphasized the importance of nurturing young talents and building a pool of players for the upcoming World Cup. Shastri expressed confidence in India's white-ball talent but raised concerns about the depth in red-ball cricket. However, the absence of key left-hander Rishabh Pant, due to injuries from a car accident, has created a void in the team. While Ishan Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja are possible options, they lack sufficient experience batting in the top six. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made it to India's Test squad for the West Indies series, hasn't been included in the ODI list.

"You need to strike the right balance. Do you think a left-hander will make a difference at the top? It does not have to be opening but in the top three or four. You have to weigh all those options. Ideally, in the top six, I would like to see two left-handers. You have Ishan Kishan. In the wicketkeeping department, you have Sanju [Samson]. But the left-handers, you have [Yashasvi] Jaiswal, Tilak Varma. There is enough left-handed talent that can replace any senior player at the moment," Shastri said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"There are so many youngsters. There is Jaiswal and, I might miss out a few here, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera. There is [Sai] Sudharsan, who played so well in the [IPL] final. There is Jitesh Sharma," he added.

Shastri's advice for Sanju Samson

Shastri also expressed his strong support for Sanju Samson, who has had a fluctuating presence in the Indian team but has earned a spot in the squad for the upcoming ODIs in the West Indies. Shastri drew comparisons between Samson and a young Rohit Sharma, highlighting the potential match-winning abilities possessed by the wicketkeeper-batsman. Shastri believes that Samson has the capability to fulfill the role India is seeking and expressed his hope that Samson would have a prolific career, finishing with a flourish.

"There is Sanju [Samson], who I believe is yet to realise his potential. He is a match-winner. There is something that is missing. I will be disappointed if he does not finish his career all guns blazing. It is like when I was the coach, I would have been disappointed if Rohit Sharma had not played in my side as a regular Test player. Hence, his opening the batting. I feel similar with Sanju," he said.

Shastri advocated for succession planning, emphasizing that while many young players are ready to make their mark in T20 cricket, the transition to the longer formats requires a closer look at their red-ball performances, opposition, playing conditions, strengths, and temperament. He suggested a collaborative approach between the coaching staff and selectors to identify the right players for each format.

