'Exciting To See Him In Form': AB De Villiers Gives MASSIVE Remark On Team India Star

Team India defeated Ireland on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, to win the series 2-0. Rain and bad weather in Dublin prevented the third and final T20I series game from taking place. Following a 3-2 loss to the West Indies earlier this month, this was their first T20I series victory under Jasprit Bumrah.

Ab de Villiers makes a huge statement about Jasprit Bumrah

Former South African captain AB de Villiers shared his excitement about seeing India's fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah in action ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup. The Asia Cup will begin on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, with India taking on archrival Pakistan.

ABD expressed his joy over Bumrah's current form in a statement on his YouTube channel. He mentioned hearing from coaches about Bumrah's outstanding performance, remarking that he appears to have smoothly resumed up where he left off. Bumrah recently guided India to a 2-0 victory over Ireland in a three-match T20I series and was justifiably named Player of the Series. He said:

Bumrah even won the Man of the Series in Ireland, coming back from injury, which shows you what kind of talent he is. I have heard the coaches say that he has never been away. I am not surprised at all with Bumrah’s performance and it's exciting to see him in form,

Ab de Villiers is not happy with a star’s exclusion from India’s Asia Cup squad

De Villiers was also disappointed that spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was not named to India's 17-man roster for the forthcoming Asia Cup. Chahal's removal was ascribed to his poor performance in the T20I series against the West Indies, where he took only five wickets in five matches. De Villiers expressed his thoughts on Chahal's exclusion, implying that the spinner's recent performance may have influenced his selection for the Asia Cup squad.

It is a bit of a disappointing drop for me as well. I think Yuzi is always handy with that leg-spinning option. We know how skillful and smart he can be. But the decision has been made and it is what it is,

Team India will now face Pakistan on September 2, 2023, in their tournament opener and will face Nepal next. Rohit Sharma and co will be looking forward to displaying a great performance in the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup.