Explained: Why Suryakumar And Yashasvi Can't Be In The Playing XI Of The WTC Final Team

India is set to face Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 on 7 June 2023. The major fixture will take place at the Oval Stadium in London. Both the teams arrived in the United Kingdom for the final and have been training really hard lately to prepare and win the title. Indian team players arrived here in groups due to IPL 2023 running till the 29th of May 2023.

In the first group, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav traveled with the support staff. In the second, skipper Rohit Sharma boarded the plane alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The last group of players to arrive in England included Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami, along with a few more stars. These players were part of the IPL 2023 final as the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans, and now have been training for the WTC final in the UK.

India is also leaving no gravel unturned in preparation for the final this cycle as they lost the last cycle to New Zealand, with Indian players sweating it out in heavy training sessions. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav are two players to remember from those training sessions. Jaiswal has made his debut for the Indian team, while Suryakumar was also a member of the Indian squad in the recently concluded India-Australia series. Yashasvi Jaiswal is seen rehearsing with Kohli and seems to be in a good form in the nets, while Suryakumar Yadav appears to be in pleasant form after a successful IPL 2023 campaign. However, both of them are unlikely to compete in the WTC final, and we'll look at why.

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav can't play in the 2023 WTC Final?

Both of the players are on the waiting list for the Indian squad and are not yet included in the 15-member squad. The standby list also includes Mukesh Kumar and the listed players cannot participate unless there is an injury to any player that is in the 15-member squad. These players would stay on standby and remain ineligible to be selected in the top XI.

However, there is a possibility to include these players in the main squad only if the management senses the need to do it. So, until a player in the original 15-man squad is ineligible to play in the WTC final, Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav remain off the World Test Championship game.