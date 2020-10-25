Faf Du Plessis & Ruturaj's Stunning Tag-team Effort At Long-on Dismisses Padikkal; Watch

In the current IPL 2020 season, it has become nearly impossible for batsmen to clear the ropes with Faf du Plessis at long-on and long-off. The 36-year-old has shown terrific agility and reflexes in the deep making it extremely difficult for batsmen to hit a maximum without being dismissed with him at the ropes. Yet again, the former Proteas skipper put on a stunning display of fielding as he dismissed in-form Devdutt Padikkal with the help of Ruturaj Gaekwad at long-on.

Padikkal smashed the ball up high off Mitchell Santner's delivery and the Proteas fielder at long-on kept gazing at the ball as he judged the distance. Faf du Plessis ran a few yards and caught the ball with a reverse cup, however, as he feared touching the boundary line, he threw it across the Gaekwad, who made no mistake at all.

Here's how netizens reacted to du Plessis' magical catch:

Faf du Plessis must be the best catcher at long on/off. His ball judgement and rope awareness is next to none💯👏🏻 https://t.co/qbjCUafC1a — Swapnil Gujar (@iamswap07) October 25, 2020

Faf du Plessis in terms of fielding is right up there with Ponting, Gibbs, Rhodes, Keith Athurton, etc. I don't know why he doesn't get credit he deserves. It's a pity he has lived in the shadow of his childhood friend AB de Villiers. — Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) October 25, 2020

Last time it was #Jadeja with DuPlessis while this time it is #FafDuPlessis and #Gaikwad. 🔥



Incredible fielding effort by the two and this is the difference excellent fielding can make! 💯



Our guardian by the ropes strikes again, securing another one for #CSK. Keep at it! 💪 — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) October 25, 2020

Chennai face Bangalore in a do-or-die game

After getting off to a brilliant start by defeating arch-rivals Mumbai in the season opener, the Men in Yellow have derailed from their roaring campaign similar to past seasons and often found themselves on the losing side. Jolted by some early blows which included the COVID-19 attack and pulling out of stalwarts Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, the team has never seemed to have recovered.

Now, Chennai face Bangalore in a do-or-die game as they hope to keep their playoff dreams alive. Chennai need to defeat Bangalore by a huge margin and also need to win their remaining fixtures. Apart from that, they will also be praying for luck as they need some fixtures to go their way. On the other hand, third-placed Bangalore will be looking for a huge victory to bolster their run-rate and seal a top-two spot in the qualifiers.

