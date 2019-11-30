Faf Du Plessis 'very Positive' About South Africa's Mzansi Super League, Compares With IPL

South African skipper Faf du Plessis has expressed that he is very positive about the standard at which South Africa's premier cricket 'Mzansi Super League' (MSL) will be organized by Cricket South Africa (CSA). He was quoted as saying by an international sports media daily, "I'm very positive, especially about the standard of this league".

The South African skipper went on to compare the MSL with that of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "I think every player will say this in their own country, but I think that after the IPL, it's right up there standard-wise," he said. "All of our international players are playing, which you don't generally get in the Big Bash. There are some quality players there (Big Bash), of course, but it's about the number of international players that are on display," he added.

'It will grow our game'

Du Plessis is hopeful that the league will grow the game and will also produce more talent for the country. He called the league a 'shining jewel'. "Our top young players are also coming through so the product is very good, and we've got to make sure that we put a lot of importance on this league because it will grow our game in South Africa and produce a lot more talent. It's a shining jewel that we've got to take care of," Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis has given thumbs up to the league after his side Paarl Rocks' loss on Friday against the Tshwane Spartans led by former South African skipper AB de Villiers who scored a half-century to lead his team to victory.

The MSL started on November 8 and the finals will be played on December 16. The tournament is considered crucial to debt-ridden CSA and will also keep the players hooked to playing cricket in the country. However, there are concerns over its return on investment as the league has not been able to score a lucrative broadcast deal. MSL still struggles to attract the crowd to the stadiums, however, the match Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans saw an increase in the number of visitors.

