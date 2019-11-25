Chris Gayle Left In Tears After Umpire's Decision In MSL Game?

West Indian T20 veteran Chris Gayle was once again at his comical best as he entertained the crowd with his usual antics during the ongoing Mzansi Super League in South Africa. In a hilarious incident, Chris Gayle pretended to cry after on-field umpire withheld his lbw appeal in a game against Paarl Rocks.

Jozi Stars were up against Paarl Rocks in an away game on November 22. It was the 13th match of the tournament which saw the home side posting a modest 129-3 after batting first. Paarl Rocks comfortably completed the chase with 3.5 overs to spare and with four wickets still in hand. Chris Gayle opened the bowling to bowl his only over of the game which yielded 5 runs. In the final ball of his only over, the delivery struck opening batsman Henry David’s pads, thus prompting Chris Gayle to appeal for lbw. However, the umpire did not support his appeal by saying ‘not out’. Much to the fans' amusement, the West Indian pretended to cry which made the umpire burst into laughter.

With their defeat, Jozi Stars have lost all their six matches in the ongoing edition. They will now face Jozi Stars in a home game on December 1 at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

