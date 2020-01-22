Faf Du Plessis Is Still In The Scheme Of Things, Says Acting Selection Convenor

Faf du Plessis was not named in the South African squad for the upcoming ODI series against England which gets underway from February 4. Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will be leading the Proteas. Du Plessis had earlier said that he would be leading South Africa in his final home Test at Johannesburg after their loss against England in the third Test.

Meanwhile, acting selection convenor Linda Zondi has confirmed that Faf has not hung up his boots yet and that he is still in the scheme of things.

Faf du Plessis still in the scheme of things: Linda Zondi

While speaking to a news agency, Linda Zondi went on to say that Faf du Plessis has not retired and that he is still in their plans but it is important in terms of succession plans that they look at other options. The acting selection convenor also mentioned that the same is the case with pacer Kagiso Rabada. He further added that it is about managing workloads and this is an important year for them in T20 Cup with the World Cup coming up towards the end of the year and that it is just about giving opportunities to other guys.

Faf du Plessis has had a torrid time as captain so far ever since South Africa's ouster from World Cup 2019 in the league stages. They could only manage three wins in the quadrennial event. The Proteas then went on to suffer a humiliating whitewash in India in the three-match Test series.

Even though South Africa drew first blood at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, England bounced back to win the next two matches to lead the four-match Test series 2-1. The final Test will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Kagiso Rabada misses from ODI squad

The board also named five uncapped players for the ODI series against England which begins on February 4. Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne are the five uncapped players named in the squad. Other notable names missing from the squad include Kagiso Rabada and Andrich Nortje. However, David Miller, who was missing from the Test squad received an ODI call-up.

(Image Courtesy: AP)