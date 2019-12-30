Faf Du Plessis Makes A Huge Statement Post South Africa's Convincing Win Over England

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis was a very relieved man after South Africa's convincing win against England in the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. South Africa had suffered a 3-0 whitewash on their previous tour of India heading into this home series and therefore, this was indeed a morale-boosting win for the hosts.

Faf du Plessis exudes confidence after a big win

While addressing the media during the post-match press conference, Faf du Plessis said that it is a South African thing and they are a team of fighters. Meanwhile, Faf also admitted that they do not have a lot of superstars as a team. At the same time, the Proteas skipper mentioned that the players like Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander are their stars but it matters to them the most when they take a lot more from victories where everybody contributes.

Faf showered praise on young pacer Anrich Nortje who had scored a very important knock of 40 with the bat in the second innings as the hosts managed to set England a target in excess of 350. The captain then added that their bowling unit was exceptional and all the bowlers had put their hands up.

South Africa draw first blood

Chasing a huge target of 376, the Proteas seemed to be in control after openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley's 92-run opening stand. After Burns was dismissed for 84, the visitors started losing their way in the run chase. Skipper Joe Root tried to steady the innings with a valiant knock of 48.

However, it was just not enough as the visitors were bundled out for 268 as the Proteas registered a convincing 107-run win. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 4/103 at an economy rate of 4.29 including three maidens.

By the virtue of this win, the hosts have drawn the first blood in the four-match Test series. The second Test will be played in Cape Town on January 3.

