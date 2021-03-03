FAL Vs PUW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Falco will face Punjab Warriors in Match 86 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The FAL vs PUW match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Here is our FAL vs PUW Dream11 prediction, FAL vs PUW Dream11 team and FAL vs PUW playing 11. The FAL vs PUW live streaming will take place on FanCode.

FAL vs PUW Dream11 prediction: FAL vs PUW match preview

Falco are third on the points table in Group D with six points and have won three of their five matches so far in the tournament. Ahead of this upcoming encounter, Falco lost to Trinitat Royal Stars by eight wickets and will be eager to bounce back and register a win versus the struggling Punjab Warriors.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, are 5th on the points table with just two wins and three losses. They lost their previous match to Badalona Shaheen by a massive margin of 97 runs and will look to put the loss behind and win the match versus Falco who are above them on the points table.

FAL vs PUW live prediction: Squad details for FAL vs PUW Dream11 team

FAL: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Shehzad Umar, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj.

PUW: Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Yuvrajpal Singh, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh. Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Palwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Rishabh, Jagjeet Singh, Manish Sharma.

FAL vs PUW match prediction: Top picks for FAL vs PUW playing 11

Adeel Sarwar

Muhammad Sheraz

Tejpal Singh

Mohsin Ali

FAL vs PUW Dream11 live: FAL vs PUW Dream11 team

FAL vs PUW live: FAL vs PUW match prediction

As per our FAL vs PUW Dream11 prediction, PUW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FAL vs PUW match prediction and FAL vs PUW playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FAL vs PUW Dream11 team and FAL vs PUW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

