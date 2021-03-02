India Vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Released From 4th Test To Prepare For Marriage?

After India's premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah excused himself from the final India Vs England Test due to 'personal reasons', sources have now reported that the bowler had been released to prepare for his marriage. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources on Tuesday informed news agency ANI that the 27-year-old is all set to get married soon, which is why he needed a few days' leave to prepare for his 'big day'.

"He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the BCCI source told news agency ANI.

Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad on February 27 after he made a request to the BCCI owing to 'personal reasons' which remained undisclosed. BCCI had apprised fans of the development adding that while he was being released, there will be no addition to India's squad as Bumrah's replacement for the final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the ongoing India Vs England Test series, Bumrah contributed to two of the four-match series, managing to scalp four wickets. After playing the opening Test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the bowler had been rested for the second Chennai Test. He ultimately returned wicketless in the third Test as spinners did a majority of the work.

Final India Vs England Test

Meanwhile, India and England are all set to lock horns in the final fixture of their Test series at the Narendra Modi Stadium from March 4-8. The match assumes significance since even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Men in Blue end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship bracing to take on New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. However, if England manages to get the last laugh by winning the final Test match, then India's opportunity to tackle New Zealand would be taken by Australia who would face them in the ICC World Test Championship decider.

