Fan Grabs Stunning Catch, Receives Grand Ovation In New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Match; WATCH

The T20 World Cup is just around the corner with New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh facing each other in a tri-series. On Wednesday, New Zealand knocked Bangladesh out of the tri-series after defeating them by 48 runs at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Wicket-keeper Devon Conway and Glenn Philips were the stars of the match scoring their respective half-centuries. Apart from cheering the players on the field, there was some applause reserved for one of the fan for his outstanding effort off the field.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I: Fan delights the crowd with a stunning catch

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the New Zealand innings when Glenn Phillips hit Shakib Al Hasan for a six on the third delivery. The fan, who was sitting in the alley behind the cow corner boundary, pouched onto the ball, much to the delight of the crowd present during the match. Here's the video of the catch.

🔊 Well taken in the crowd! Glenn Phillips with back to back sixes in the 16th over. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport & @todayfm_nz 📲 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/dSnyIyvUVH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 12, 2022

New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I match highlights

New Zealand batting first had a great start to their innings with openers Finn Alen and Devon Conway sharing a 45-run stand for the opening wicket before Allen was dismissed for 32 runs. Kane Williamson was rested for the match keeping finals in mind. Martin Guptill made 34 batting at No. 3 in his first appearance at the tournament After Martin Guptill's dismissal, Devon Conway and Glenn Philips had a crucial partnership between them. While Conway was out for 64 runs, Glenn Philips scored 71 runs off 46 balls.

Bangladesh has surpassed 200 in a T20 innings on only three occasions. It made a good run at it, reaching 90-3 after 10 overs. The loss of Soumya Sarkar at the end of the 10th over was a blow; he put on 43 with captain Shakib Al Hasan in brisk time. Shakib carried the innings, making 70 from 44 balls, including a half-century from 33 deliveries. He was out in the 19th over when Bangladesh was 153-7 and the match already was lost. Liton Das, who made 23 from 16 balls, and Sarkar, who made 23 from 17, were the next best contributors. Adam Milne was the best bowler with 3 wickets for 24 runs.

New Zealand will now face Pakistan in the final on October 14.