Pakistani Fan Takes Selfie With COVID Positive Haris Rauf, Netizens Drop Hilarious Memes

A Pakistani cricket fan got the biggest shock of his life after clicking a picture with an international cricketer Haris Rauf and later finding out that the player was COVID-19 positive at the time of their meeting. The fan, who goes by the name Muhammad Shahab Ghauri on Facebook shared the picture on the social media platform on July 28, where he wrote that he found Haris out on the street and took a selfie with him only to discover later that he is COVID-19 positive.

"So I found haris rauf in F-6 today and took a selfie with him, and later on l google searched about why is he not selected in Pakistan vs England squad and found out that he is still COVID positive. Oh s**t!!!!!," Ghauri had posted on Facebook with a picture of him and Haris. Ghauri has been sharing memes and jokes on Facebook ever since he learned that Haris was COVID-19 positive, poking fun at himself for committing the blunder.

Haris Rauf's results

According to reports, Haris had tested positive for coronavirus five out of the six times he took the test last month eventually being replaced by Mohammad Amir in Pakistan squad. As per health guidelines, Haris should have been isolating himself keeping the contagious nature of the disease, but rather he chose to venture out violating all rules. Haris along with nine other cricketers had tested positive for the disease last month, but later all, except for him became negative and left for England for the upcoming series.

