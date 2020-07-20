Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Tests COVID-19 Positive Soon After Negative Test Results: Report

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has tested positive for the novel coronavirus again. According to recent reports, the 26-year-old pacer got the result from a latest PCB test conducted in Lahore. Just a day prior to his positive result, Haris Rauf oddly tested negative but has now been sent back to Islamabad from Lahore through a special vehicle.

Haris Rauf tests positive for coronavirus for the fourth time

Haris Rauf will now be serving a 10-day self-isolation period at home. The medical counsel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will stay in immediate contact with the pacer. According to further reports, Haris Rauf will undergo another test after he completes his ongoing self-isolation phase.

The cricketer was set to be selected in Pakistan’s touring party for England for the upcoming England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series. However, Haris Rauf tested positive thrice in a row in June that prompted the PCB to exclude him from the initial touring set of Pakistan players, who are currently in England. It is yet to be known if PCB will send Rauf to England later or find a replacement for him entirely.

The episode is another embarrassment for the much inefficient PCB, which is unable to conduct consistent medical tests for their players. Recently, Mohammad Hafeez had opted to conduct his own private test for COVID-19, much to the ire of the PCB, despite being the board reportedly being in the wrong, as the player's results varied.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan tour of England amid coronavirus United Kingdom

Pakistan players are set to take up a new cricketing assignment after nearly a four-month hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. The team is currently on scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England from August 5 onwards. The Pakistan cricket players have already arrived in England and are currently undergoing training sessions.

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

