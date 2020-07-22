FanCode To Live Stream UAE's New T10 League From July 24 In India

Dream Sports' multi-sports aggregator platform FanCode will broadcast the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) domestic T10 League and this announcement was made by UAE cricket's official Twitter handle. The board also made an announcement about the league getting in partnership with India's ITW Consulting. The UAE T10 League also marks the return of cricket activities in the country amid COVID-19.

UAE T10 League: Emirates Cricket Board officials statement

Following the announcement, Dr.Tayeb Kamali, the Emirates Cricket Board's chairman of selectors, said in a statement that the UAE T10 League is an extremely intense and a growing short-format of the game. This tournament has been designed to expose our players to a structured competition on world-class pitches with their performance being overseen by cricket veterans and administrators. He further said that the UAE board is expecting this format to assist in developing each player’s skill-set, encourage team cohesiveness and provide us with a platform to identify and select future talent.

About UAE T10 League

The UAE T10 League will be a six-team tournament featuring UAE’s top four domestic club-teams (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai and Sharjah) as well as two ‘Emirates Blues’ teams (formed by Emirates Cricket). The UAE T10 league will focus only on local cricketers with the player pool restricted to UAE residents. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 league with three matches taking place on one day. Two teams will face each other twice during the round-robin stage before the playoffs and the final. The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7.

#UAE #Cricket today launched their NEW Domestic 10-over tournament #D10 🇦🇪🏏 🤩



34-matches.....SIX teams.....all Domestic & starting THIS Friday.



The best part - LIVE & FREE streaming! More details to follow but find out more 👉 https://t.co/NoGOCuFil1#StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/vrIXcJklE5 — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) July 19, 2020

Dream11, FanCode deny foul play in fake 'Sri Lanka' T20 League controversy

Recently, Dream11 and FanCode both came under the scanner following their association with the fake 'Uva T20 League' that was supposed to take place in Sri Lanka but instead was taking place near Mohali, Chandigarh. Earlier, the Uva T20 League was announced in the name of being affiliated with Sri Lanka Cricket and it was claimed that many international Sri Lankan cricketers will be playing the tournament.

A Dream11 spokesperson recently said that the company has had no contact or any form of association with the organisers of the fake UVA League. Dream11 officially placed on record that no use of Dream11 brand or logo was ever authorised or approved and appropriate legal action in this regard, as may be advised, will be taken. According to The Indian Express, a FanCode app spokesperson said that FanCode follows a strict process for shortlisting and screening potential league partnerships for live streaming of matches.

The UAE will see live cricket action return soon before the IPL 2020, which is expected to take place in September in the country. The tentative IPL dates are September 26 to November 8. The official IPL dates are set to be declared on Friday. The IPL 2020 will also be having Dream11 as its official fantasy gaming partner.

