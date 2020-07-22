IPL 2020 Continues To Trend On Twitter As Fans Come Up With More Witty, Funny Memes

Despite being postponed from its original schedule, IPL 2020 has continued to make the headlines. From discussions around an IPL 2020 without crowds to the probability of IPL 2020 being held abroad, both fans and BCCI officials have been constantly mentioning the IPL. With the T20 World Cup now postponed, the IPL dates look close to being finalized if press reports are to be believed. The probable IPL dates that have been touted in the press schedule the IPL 2020 to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

When you come to know that Corona could not cancel #IPL2020 : pic.twitter.com/71ydqb1Nes — Sarthak 🇮🇳 (@kaun_sarthak) July 21, 2020

The BCCI now has the option to play the tournament during those IPL dates with the T20 World Cup postponed to 2021. While the IPL dates aren’t confirmed yet, The Indian Premier League governing council chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday all but confirmed that the tournament is shifting to the UAE. With that confirmation, IPL 2020 and IPL dates mentions took over Twitter as fans showed their creative side with funny and witty memes.

Fans come up with entertaining IPL 2020 memes on Twitter

#IPL2020 to be held in UAE



Virat kohli be like pic.twitter.com/YtWp7kNA1v — Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) July 21, 2020

With the IPL dates all but confirmed, the BCCI is only awaiting final approvals to make the IPL 2020 schedule official. With the latest developments, cricket fans took to Twitter to share witty memes featuring IPL legends like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, while also taking the opportunity to troll teams like RCB. One fan trolled RCB and Virat Kohli’s poor IPL record, relating it with the coronavirus pandemic.

The fan shared a meme with Virat Kohli questioning the severity of the pandemic when the news of IPL 2020 being held in the UAE started to do the rounds. Another fan shared a similar IPL 2020 meme mocking RCB’s poor IPL record. The Twitter user edited Virat Kohli picture over the famous 3 Idiots dialogue, saying that no matter the country, RCB will continue to lose IPL matches.

Several other fans shared team-centric memes, which evoked hilarious reactions from the Twitter users. A fan shared a video of a kid counting money and laughing, with the caption jokingly referring to the fact that the reaction of the kid is similar to how Mumbai Indians umpires will feel after officiating the team’s IPL 2020 matches. The video went viral online, being watched more than 35,000 times as fans related to the widely believed argument that Mumbai Indians get preferable decisions during their games.

Twitter was flooded with IPL dates updates and funny IPL 2020 memes, as fans celebrated the return of one of the most famous domestic T20 leagues in the world. Fans also used famous Hindi movie scenes to troll teams on their IPL 2020 fortunes. Not only the IPL but posts recalling the infamous betting circuits during the season were also made via memes.

Finally #IPL2020 is going to be held in UAE



Meanwhile Sattebaaz: pic.twitter.com/dHEwBkQMKU — who cares 🍃☄ (@Dhuki_aatma_) July 21, 2020

Image Courtesy: twitter/bcci