Fans Demand 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina's Comeback To CSK Team, Trend #ComeBackMrIPL

The passionate cricket as well as CSK fans cannot keep calm and desperately want Suresh Raina to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. Raina had shockingly backed out from this year's showpiece event, a couple of weeks ago citing personal issues and returned back to India.

However, 'Chinna Thala' had recently posted a video on Instagram of him working out and it made one wonder whether he is getting into the groove for donning the CSK jersey when the three-time winners face title-holders Mumbai Indians on September 19.

'ComeBackMrIPL'

Since the UP cricketer has not made anything clear or official from his end, the fans are disappointed and want him to play this year's marquee event as 'ComeBackMrIPL' started trending on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

#ComeBackMrIPL



IPL means Raina

Raina Means IPL

Because you are #MrIPL @ImRaina

And also you are the prince of @ChennaiIPL. CSK without you can't imagine.



Hope Everything Is fine now.

Come Back Stronger thalaivaaa 😎#SureshRaina #Raina 😊 pic.twitter.com/WyBNx7S8G2 — Vimal Raina (@ImVimalRaina3) September 9, 2020

#ComeBackMrIPL



IPL means Raina

Raina Means IPL

Because you are #MrIPL @ImRaina

And also you are the prince of @ChennaiIPL. CSK without you can't imagine.



Hope Everything Is fine now.

Come Back Stronger thalaivaaa 😎#SureshRaina #Raina 😊 pic.twitter.com/WyBNx7S8G2 — Vimal Raina (@ImVimalRaina3) September 9, 2020

Will Suresh Raina take part in IPL 2020?

The veteran middle-order batsman became the centre of controversy after his sudden exit from the MS Dhoni-led side last month. Though the official reason for his departure was stated as 'personal reasons', conjecture soon began as to the real reason behind this move. Initial assumptions were that Raina had left due to growing fears regarding COVID-19, which had affected 13 CSK personnel.

Reports later surfaced that he had left to be with his family after his uncle's death. However, after CSK's owner, N. Srinivasan called the cricketer a 'Prima Donna' and said he would regret leaving, more rumours surfaced that the veteran batsman had a falling out with senior management over his hotel room.

Nonetheless, the 2011 World Cup winner recently claimed in an interview with Outlook that there still is a possibility for his comeback into the side for the IPL 2020, although CSK's first game is against Mumbai Indians on September 19.



CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months.

READ: IPL 2020: Scott Styris Says CSK Will Find It Difficult To Fill Suresh Raina's Shoes