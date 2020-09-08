IPL 2020: Scott Styris Says CSK Will Find It Difficult To Fill Suresh Raina's Shoes

Scott Styris has said that it will be really difficult for the Chennai Super Kings to fill Suresh Raina's shoes in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. Raina had shockingly backed out from this year's showpiece event, a couple of weeks ago citing personal issues and returned back to India.

'Most challenging time': Scott Styris

“Tough one, isn’t it. Player of that class, player who has been so good for so long who can suddenly find those runs. And even in the field, the odd over as well with the ball. It is going to be a big task. And I know the CSK squad is deep, they have got a lot of options at the top,” said the former New Zealand cricketer while speaking on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. “But I also believe that as much as the pressure is now on finding that No.3, this is probably the most challenging time that I can recall for CSK and in particular the leadership of this group, Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. It is up to them now to bring the group together now that they have lost Raina and Harbhajan,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months.

