Fans Excited For Virat Kohli's Talk With Other Eminent Names In The World Of Sports

While all the passionate cricket fans have been glued to their television sets in the past one month to catch all the action of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, there's another good news for not only the cricket fans but also the sports fans out there as Global sports brand PUMA, along with PUMA athlete and Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli will be hosting an exclusive Instagram Live session on Wednesday, October 14 at 18:00hrs.

What really makes this interaction really interesting is that the Indian skipper will be joined by other eminent sports personalities including the likes of multiple-time Boxing world champion MC Mary Kom, Pep Guardiola who is the current manager of Premier League club Manchester City Bengaluru FC as well as Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri and last but not the least one of the world's best limited-overs batsman of this generation KL Rahul.

It seems that the fans cannot wait till Saturday to catch all their favorite sportspersons in action. Here are some of the reactions.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and his team Bangalore's dream run continues in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament as they got the better of former champions Kolkata by a mammoth 82 runs on Monday night. By the virtue of this big win, the three-time finalists have now leapfrogged to the third spot in the points table with five wins and 10 points in their bag. Kohli & Co. will next be seen in action against Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Thursday.

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Bangalore Match Delhi, Mumbai With Win In Sharjah

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.