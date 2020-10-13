Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Bangalore Match Delhi, Mumbai With Win In Sharjah

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been successful in captivating the cricket fans with the constant battle amongst the franchises to go one-up. With teams going all out to safeguard their spots in the top four, it has resulted in them producing top class cricket matches for spectators to relish. Admirers of the Dream11 IPL 2020 were treated with a star-studded encounter on Monday as Virat Kohli's in-form Bangalore side took on the resilient Kolkata team.

Dream11 IPL points table update

Both teams have been successful in delivering consistent performances so far in the Dream11 IPL 2020. This made it even more intriguing as fans wondered which side will hold on to their nerves better in the epic clash. It was Virat Kohli and his men who decimated their opposition and outplayed them in every department to register an incredible 82-run win against their counterparts at Sharjah.

The Bangalore outfit find themselves at the third spot on the Dream11 IPL points table after their comprehensive victory on Monday. Having featured in 7 matches in Dream11 IPL 2020 so far, the Virat Kohli and co. have ended up on the losing side on only two occasions. With 10 points in their tally, they have now equalled table-toppers Mumbai and Delhi in terms of winning points. The Bangalore team's net-run rate was worrisome going into the match, but a whopping 82-run win helped them improve that aspect of their Dream11 IPL 2020 as well. Bangalore's current net-run rate stands at -0.116.

After Match 28 of #Dream11IPL, @RCBTweets are now 3rd on the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/7i8hcUGUp6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Kolkata, after their humiliating defeat, find themselves at the fourth place on the Dream11 IPL points table. After playing all the franchise once in the league, Dinesh Karthik's team have four wins out of their seven fixtures. The two-times champions still are in the top four but will look to accumulate more points to cling on to their spot in the top half of the Dream11 IPL points table. A net-run rate of -0.577 also will not please the team.

Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule

The team will reignite their rivalry with the Punjab team on Thursday in Dubai. Bangalore will look to avenge the embarrassing 97-run defeat that they faced earlier in the Dream11 IPL 2020 against KL Rahul's side. Here is the complete Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule as shared by the franchise on their social media accounts.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule

Dinesh Karthik's men will battle it out against the defending champions Mumbai on Friday in Abu Dhabi. The side will look to get back to their winning ways and a win against a capable team like Mumbai will help them restore their lost confidence. Here is the complete Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule:

Image Source: IPL / Twitter

