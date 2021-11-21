Fans Go Gaga As Yuzvendra Chahal Is Back In Team India XI Vs New Zealand For His 50th T20I

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday finally made it into the playing XI of Team India in the third T20 match against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Yuzvendra Chahal is making a comeback as he was dropped from Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Notably, India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 also marks Yuzvendra Chahal's 50th T20I. As soon as Chahal made it to the playing XI, fans on social media came out with some interesting facts. One of the facts was that Chahal made his IPL debut for MI under Rohit Sharma (his first IPL match as captain) at Eden Gardens in 2013.

Apart from Chahal, Team India T20 skipper Rohit Sharma shares a special bond with the Eden Gardens as well. Rohit Sharma made his T20 captaincy debut in 2013 at the same venue in the IPL. Moreover, 'The Hitman' won the IPL 2013 and 2015 at the Eden Gardens. Skipper Rohit Sharma also registered his highest ODI score of 264 in 2014 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens.

Fans react as Yuzvendra Chahal makes it to playing XI

India vs New Zealand series

Team India has already won three-match T20 series and the Men in Blue will be looking to seal a 3-0 clean sweep before heading into the longest format of the game.

Following the completion of the T20 series, Team India will take on the World Test champions in a two-match Test series. The two tests will be played in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium between November 25-29 and in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between December 3-7.

