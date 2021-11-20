Fans Hail Pitch Invader For Maintaining Social Distance While Touching Rohit Sharma's Feet

The India vs New Zealand second T20I of the three-match series on November 19, witnessed a moment when a spectator invaded the ground in an attempt to touch the feet of the Indian T20I skipper Rohit Sharma. However, as the pitch invader came close to the skipper, Rohit was seen telling him to keep his distance from him. The man then got carried away by the security personnel of the JSCA stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand as the crowd became enthralled on watching the scenes unfolding.

And a fan stormed into the field!!! The fellow sitting beside me, “ab maar khaaye chahe jo ho uska Sapna poora ho gaya! Ab yeh Ranchi mein Hatia mein Jharkhand mein poore India mein famous ho gaya!!” #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDVsNZT20 #fans #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6NsIQDY0fO — Sunchika Pandey/संचिका पाण्डेय (@PoliceWaliPblic) November 19, 2021

Rohit Sharma was fielding at the on side of the field during New Zealand’s batting innings of the match, as the pitch invader leapt off the boundaries to go near the India skipper. Rohit asked the man to stop before walking away from him, as the security personnel came out to the ground. Meanwhile, cricket fans on Twitter expressed their opinion on the incident and also thanked the pitch invader for maintaining social distancing while trying the gesture to touch Rohit’s feet.

Fans thanking the pitch invader on Social Media

A Twitter user hailed the fan for maintaining social distancing and concluded that the Indian fans constitute the most sensible fanbase on earth. Another user pointed out the fan was stopped by Rohit Sharma, who reminded him of social distancing. At the same time, many other users also mentioned the gesture by the pitch invader in their tweets.

What else happened during India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

As the pitch invader was taken out of the ground, and play resumed with the Kiwis continuing their batting innings, India displayed a fantastic bowling display to restrict New Zealand for the score of 153/6 at the end of 20 overs. Debutant Harshal Patel became the peek of the Indian bowling line-up by returning with the figures of 2/25 in four overs, while all other bowlers dismissed one batter each. Going ahead in the match, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored 65 and 55 individual runs, as Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant finished earned the victory for India with seven wickets in their hands. Harshal Patel was later adjourned, the player of the match, for his clinical bowling performance on debut.

