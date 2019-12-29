Fans Echo Jasprit Bumrah As ICC Asks Netizens To Name The 'best Spell Of The Decade'

Right from India lifting the ICC World Cup 2011 registering a comprehensive win over Australia in Tests down under in 2019, the decade has witnessed some of the best moments in the history of cricket. While Indian fans had their hearts broken with a run-out, the fans would also be delighted as the team tops the ICC Test Championship Rankings as the year ends. Owing to the occasion, ICC on Saturday, in a tweet asked fans to mention the best spell of the decade and fans weren't shy of mentioning the best they had witnessed.

What's your favourite spell of the decade?



Go 👇 — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2019

'Best spell of the decade'

As ICC posed the question on Twitter on Saturday, nostalgia hit Indian cricket fans as they had only one name when it came to naming the best spell of the decade, Jasprit Bumrah. The ace fast-bowler who has grown in ranks and has become India's pace spearhead across formats has had the best year so far. Right from winning the IPL with Mumbai Indians to substantiating his position as India's go-to death bowler in intense situations, Bumrah was clearly the pick of netizens.

However, when it came to naming the best spell, it was his six for 33 against Australia down under when he wreaked havoc on the mighty Aussies. With the series levelled 1-1, India faced Australia in a Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India had a brilliant first innings with the bat as they posted a mammoth total of 443 runs. As Australia took to the pitch with the bat, Bumrah unleashed carnage upon the Kangaroos with his mighty yorkers and precise bowling. The Mumbai-lad ended his spell with figures of 6/33 with maiden overs. Bumrah's spell helped India win the match and subsequently win the series in Australia as well.

Bumrah's spell against Australia in the first innings of the MCG Test. That spell won us the Test series in Australia. — Yash Mittal 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) December 28, 2019

Bumrah's Last Over Before Lunch To Shaun Marsh #AusVsInd Test Series. .. 2018-19 — Ankussh M (@AnkusshM) December 28, 2019

