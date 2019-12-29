'That's Quick': Tim Paine Won't Wait For Umpire's Nod After His Lightning-fast Glovework

Tim Paine has had an excellent time behind the stumps in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. Be it with hilarious verbal segments or getting the DRS spot on, he has ticked all the boxes so far. However, he made his keeping skills do the talking on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Tim Paine's lightning-fast reflexes leave Nicholls clueless

This had happened on the 30th over which was bowled by leg-spinner Nathan Lyon. On the second delivery, Lyon had bowled a flighted delivery outside off stump, the southpaw attempted to defend the ball but it went past the outside edge while Paine collected the ball and quickly dislodged the bails.

The interesting thing about it is that the Aussie skipper started celebrating even without asking the umpires. The replays showed that Nicholls' feet were outside the crease and he was literally undone by Paine's lightning-fast glovework. The video of this dismissal was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the fans were pretty impressed after watching Tim Paine's outstanding piece of glovework that they just could not stop appreciating the Australian captain/wicket-keeper. Here are some of the reactions.

Australia win the Test series

New Zealand who had started Day 4 after having lost two early wickets overnight tried to put up a fight and their batsmen tried to hang around for as much time as they could but the Aussie bowlers were too good for them and ensured that the Kiwis were given no chance to make a comeback in the contest.

Tom Blundell tried to delay the inevitable with his century. He scored a 210-ball 121 but unfortunately, did not receive too much support from the other end as the visitors were bundled out for 240 as Australia registered an emphatic win by 247 runs to win the three-match Test series 2-0.

The third and final Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3. The Aussies will be eyeing a clean sweep while the Black Caps will be looking to salvage pride.

