AB de Villiers has been entertaining the fans across the globe with his innovative as well as dynamic batting in franchise cricket as well as by donning the South African jersey. However, he had shocked the world back in May 2018 when he decided to bring curtains down on his cricketing career at the highest level.

Since last year, it was reportedly stated that Abraham Benjamin de Villiers would be coming out of retirement to participate in the T20 World Cup but now, even those reports have been laid to rest.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has recently confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batsman will not be coming out of retirement and his decision of hanging his boots from international cricket remains final. This comes in a major blow for the 'Rainbow Nation' as having the seasoned campaigner on their side would have significantly boosted their chances of putting up a strong show in the impending T20 World Cup.

While many fans were upbeat about the possibility of seeing their favorite star back in the Proteas team, it is unlikely that the wicketkeeper-batsman would don the national colors once again as per the latest reports.

After the fans realised that 'Mr.360' will not be seen in international cricket anymore, they just could not control their emotions on the micro-blogging site. Here's how they reacted.

Today Indian fans are more sad than south african fans 😞😞 That's AbDeVilliers for you ❣️ Most loved Overseas player in india ❣️ pic.twitter.com/0ZMmxIAmXV — Parth Somaiya (@ParthSomaiya5) May 18, 2021

Had he not taken an early retirement, we would have definitely seen him playing for Proteas. Thanks for entertaining us @ABdeVilliers17 and look forward to more entertainment in @IPL . pic.twitter.com/1Kc86jHsqr — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) May 18, 2021

I wish AB de Villiers all the best. A great player who gave his best for his country. He has paved the way for a new generation who will always aspire to be the next ABD! — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) May 18, 2021

ABD DESERVES BETTER & You will be missed 💔@imVkohli • @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/A8o7RGH1pk — Troll RCB Haters (@Troll_RCBHaters) May 18, 2021

Within a week, a fair number of cricket boards have gone back to 2018. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 19, 2021

ABD DESERVES BETTER pic.twitter.com/SKnCC6Mr2C — Navaneethan Naveen ❤️ (@Navaneethan1740) May 18, 2021

ABD had announced international retirement following a Test series against Australia. AB's retirement news had shocked cricket enthusiasts across the world. Many opined that he should have carried on playing for his country considering his stunning form. The former South Africa captain had even expressed his desire of representing the national team once again on multiple occasions.

In fact, the multi-talented cricketer had spoken about the same during the latest edition of IPL as well. He had revealed that he said that he was in touch with South African team coach Mark Boucher and his return to international cricket is being discussed.

AB de Villiers' illustrious cricketing career

The three-time ICC ODI Player of the Year has featured in 114 Test matches for South Africa in his illustrious cricketing career that spanned 15 years. He has accumulated 8765 runs in the game's longest format and has 22 centuries to his name. When it comes to white-ball cricket, de Villiers has scored 9577 runs in 228 ODIs with 25 centuries and 1672 runs in 78 T20Is.