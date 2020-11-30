FBA Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Fortune Barishal are all set to take on Gazi Group Chattogram in the 7th match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Monday, November 30. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, FBA vs GGC Dream11 team, and how to watch FBA vs GGC live in India.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Gazi Group Chattogram vs Fortune Barishal#GGCvFB #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/bhMUn5Af3Y — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 30, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League FBA vs GGC match preview

The Bangabandhu T20 Cup will feature a total of five teams who will battle it out in an attempt to entertain the cricket fans in the country. The competition has provided a significant platform for the youngsters of the nation to rub shoulders with some of the biggest international stars from Bangladesh. There has been a tremendous response from the viewers for the initial matches of the league, and it is bound to see exponential growth as the tournament moves forward.

ALSO READ | 'Steve Smith Is Not That Far Away From Virat Kohli' In ODI Format, Says Gautam Gambhir

The Gazi Group Chattogram side have established themselves as the team to beat in the Cup with dominant performances in their first two matches. They are yet to face a defeat and are currently placed right at the top of the table. Fortune Barishal on the other hand started their campaign with a loss, but the Tamim Iqbal-led team bounced back strongly in the following fixture. With two crucial points at stake, the two teams will look to go all guns blazing on Monday.

FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FBA vs GGC Dream11 team

FBA squad for FBA vs GGC Dream11 team

Tamim Iqbal (c), Abu Jayed, Abu Sayeem, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Kamrul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia: 'Playing 1st Class Gives Us Slight Advantage In Tests': Labuschagne

GCC squad for FBA vs GGC Dream11 team

Liton Das (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehdi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Shamsur Rahman, Shariful Islam, Shykat Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Ziaur Rahman

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Claims Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Don't Fit Into India's ODI Team?

FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FBA vs GGC playing 11

S Sarkar

L Das

T Iqbal

M Hasan-Miraz

FBA vs GGC match prediction: FBA vs GGC Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: L Das

Batsmen: T Iqbal (vc), M Parvez-Hossain, T Hridoy, M Haque

All-rounders: S Sarkar (c), M Hasan-Miraz, M Hossain

Bowlers: M Rahman, T Islam, T Ahmed

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia: David Warner Out For 3rd ODI, Entire T20 Series Against India

FBA vs GGC live: FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction

As per our FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, GCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, top picks and FBA vs GGC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBA vs GGC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.