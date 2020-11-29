'Steve Smith Is Not That Far Away From Virat Kohli' In ODI Format, Says Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has said that Steve Smith is not far away from Virat Kohli in One Day International cricket after the former had registered back-to-back centuries in the first two matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith's outstanding knocks of 105 & 104 propelled Australia to totals in excess of 350 on both occasions and his team also ended up taking an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

'Not far away from Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir

“He’s found something against India which India hasn’t found any against Steve Smith, to be honest. He was absolutely correct that he has found his hands. But then he got his hundred in 18 overs and actually came into bat at the 20th over and reached three figures by the 38th over. In 18 overs, you get your own hundred. And that’s probably the toughest place to bat as well when the ball keeps turning, you’ve got two spinners and you got four fielders outside the circle,” said Gambhir while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo.

“This is pure class and is not far away from Virat Kohli. We keep talking about Virat Kohli as the best ODI batter in the world but Steve Smith is not that far. Getting a hundred in 18 overs and getting two back to back hundreds in 60 balls is no joke. Yes, Virat Kohli has better numbers but look at the impact Steve Smith has had in the last two games. Unbelievable,” the 2011 World Cup winner added.

Virat Kohli in the ongoing ODI series

Virat Kohli on the other hand is currently the top-ranked batsman in the 50-overs format. Even though he failed to get going in the 1st ODI where he had scored a run-a-ball 21, he made up for it in the second match with an 87-ball 89, and just when it appeared that he would end up registering his 44th ODI ton on Sunday night, a miscued pull shot ended his stay in the middle after Moises Henriques took a screamer at mid-wicket.

