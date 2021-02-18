England Players To Pick IPL 2021 Over Tests Versus New Zealand? Harsha Bhogle Has Thoughts

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle hailed the monumental growth of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last ten years, noting that England's stars could possibly prioritize the grand T20 league over international cricket. Ahead of the IPL auctions 2021 scheduled to take place in Chennai on Thursday, Harsha Bhogle noted that the marquee tournament was a 'touch-me-not' ten years and ago and went on to admit that he anticipated IPL to grow massively but did not expect it to do so at the same pace. Taking to Twitter, Harsha Bhogle pointed out that England stars including Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Jos Buttler could possibly skip Tests at home versus New Zealand while they may choose to play for their IPL franchise in the qualifiers.

READ | IPL Auction 2021: Teams Edgy To Place Heavy Bids For England, New Zealand Cricketers

Well, well. I thought it might happen but just not so soon. England's IPL stars like Buttler, Stokes, Archer, Bairstow will play for their franchise teams in the qualifiers even if it means missing the home tests against New Zealand. Ten years ago, the IPL was a touch-me-not! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is set to commence sometime in April this year, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of ongoing India vs England series. While the tournament will conclude sometime in June, its finishing stages is set to collide with New Zealand’s imminent Test tour to England. The Black Caps are slated to tour England two weeks in advance before their Test series, in order to adhere to their local quarantine norms.

READ | IPL 2021 Franchises NOT Likely To Bet On South African Players After Crucial Development

IPL Qualifiers to coincide with England-New Zealand Tests

The two Test matches between hosts England and New Zealand will be played between June 2 and 14. According to reports, New Zealand Cricket is planning to make the national team reach England in the middle of May. On the other hand, even England’s Test hopefuls will be getting inside their bio-bubble weeks prior to the commencement of the series. Their series will definitely loom large in the minds of all IPL franchises before they place their bets on England and New Zealand Test hopefuls at the IPL auction 2021. While 13 England and New Zealand cricketers combined have already been retained by their franchises, around 41 players from both countries are set to be up for grabs at the bidding event.

READ | India Vs England 2021: Visitors Aim To Break Ashes Rivals Australia's 16-year-old Record

New Zealand’s up-and-rising star Kyle Jamieson was earlier considered to set the cash registers ringing at the auction. With New Zealand’s away series upcoming up, franchises are now likely to bid lesser on him since he will not play the closing stages of the tournament. Apart from Kyle Jamieson, other New Zealand and England’s Test specialists whose IPL contracts are likely to get impacted are Moeen Ali, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and others.

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Compelling Comparison Between Virat Kohli And Viv Richards

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.