Fiery moment ensues between Harshit Rana & Soumya Sarkar at Emerging Asia Cup | WATCH

On Friday, July 21, India A faced Bangladesh A in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo. Bangladesh A won the toss and chose to bat first in the knockout round against India, who were unbeaten in the group stage. Having chased down the respective targets in all three games successfully, the Indians struggled to adjust to the slow and low pitch against a disciplined spin attack from Bangladesh. Only captain Yash Dhull and opener Abhishek Sharma were able to exhibit tenacity.

India A defeated Bangladesh A

Yash Dhull displayerd a brilliant performance afte putting up 66 runs and received valuable support from Manav Suthar and Rajvardhan Hangargekar as India A recovered from 137/7 to post 211. In response, Bangladesh A got off to a strong start with openers Mohammad Naim (38) and Tanzid Hasan (51) put on a mighty 70-run stand for the first wicket.

At 94/1 in the 18th over, Bangladesh A were on course for a victory, but spinners Nishant Sindhu (5/20) and Manav Suthar (3/32) spun a web to orchestrate a stunning collapse of 9/66 to bowl them out for 160. India A completed a convincing 51-run victory and booked the ever-anticipated final against Pakistan A.

Players engage in an intense war of words on the ground

During the game, there were heated exchanges between players, with some Bangladeshi bowlers sending off the Indian batters. Thus, the matter extended to the Bangladesh innings as a heated exchange between two players occurred right after Soumya Sarkar’s dismissal on the second delivery of the 26th over. Sarkar did nothing more than inside-edge a Yuvrajsinh Dodiya delivery on his front pad before it lobbed off towards Nikin Jose at first slip.

While it was not a simple catch to execute, Jose had to take a couple of steps to his left before making a desperate dive to grab the ball. With him claiming the wicket, the left-handed batter had no choice but to walk back to the pavilion after facing only three balls, becoming Dodiya's first List A wicket.

Sarkar, who was hesitant to walk at first due to the suddenness of the event, was possibly asked to walk back by an Indian fielder. Sarkar stood his ground, presumably irritated, only to be involved in a heated exchange with Harshit Rana. Earlier, Sarkar had aggressively celebrated the dismissal of India A captain Yash Dhull.

With neither of them attempting to reach an agreement, Dhull was the one who restrained Rana's movement towards Sarkar. Meanwhile, opener Sai Sudharsan was seen telling Sarkar to back down and return to the pavilion.