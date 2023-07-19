IND Vs PAK: Harshit Rana Stuns Pakistan And Commentators With Mind-blowing Catch- WATCH

Young Team India cricketer Harshit Rana shocked the Pakistan A team and the commentators after taking a mindboggling catch during the IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match. The Pakistan A team were just able to post a total of 205 runs in their first innings. Rajvardhan Hangargekar was the star of the India A team with the ball and ended the innings with figures of 5/42 in eight overs.

Harshit Rana stuns Pakistan with his mindboggling catch; Watch

The Pakistan A team didn't have a good outing with the bat against India A and had already lost seven wickets for a score of 148 runs. However, batsman Qasim Akram tried to balance the team's innings and played a knock of 48 runs off 63 balls. Qasim was looking dangerous and could have taken his team to a fighting first innings score.

However, Qasim Akram was stunned by young India cricketer Harshit Rana when during the 46th over of the first innings he tried to slash an outside off-stump ball of Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Rana who was standing at short third man pulled off a one-handed blinder while running backward.

The catch was so impressive that it left the commentators and also the Pakistani batsman stunned.

Hangargekar destroy Pakistan's batting lineup

Young Indian pacer Rajvadhan Hangargekar displayed a brilliant balling display during the first innings of the IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup match and removed five Pakistani batsmen. His spell included early wickets as well as at the death. The CSK star dismissed opener Saim Ayub and number 3 batter Omair Yousuf for a duck and also took an important wicket of Qasim Akram.

The Pakistan A team is led by Mohammed Haris who has already featured in the T20 World Cup 2022 for the senior team. The team also consists of other senior team members like Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Wasim, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

After a convincing bowling performance, the India A team also displayed a brilliant batting show while chasing down a total of 206 runs. The team was able to chase down the total in just 36.4 overs and won the match by eight wickets. Opener Sai Sudharsan played a knock of 104 runs off 110 balls and his innings included 10 fours and three sixes. Apart from Sudharsan, Nikin Jose also played an innings of 53 runs off 64 balls.