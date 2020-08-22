Finnish Premier League T20 SKK Vs ECC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) will square off against Empire Cricket Club (ECC) in Qualifier 1 of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Saturday, August 22. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the SKK vs ECC live streaming details, info on how to watch Finnish Premier league live in India and where to catch Finnish Premier League live scores.

Finnish Premier League live scores: SKK vs ECC match preview

A clash between the top two sides in the tournament is on the cards for the weekend. SKK finished the league stage on top of the points table, while ECC finished second on the points table after the league stage. The match is expected to be a cracking encounter with a place in the final at stake.

SKK vs ECC live streaming: SKK vs ECC weather and pitch report

Weather conditions will likely be cloudy with chances of rain while the pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score of 120 will be a par score at this pitch, however, if the match does get underway the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Finnish Premier League live scores: Finnish Premier League live in India and SKK vs ECC live streaming details

The telecast of Finnish Premier League live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy SKK vs ECC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The Finnish Premier League T20 SKK vs ECC live streaming will begin at 5:30 PM IST. For Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 schedule: SKK vs ECC squad list

Finnish Premier League T20: SKK squad

Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Quadir, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallgher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Manoj Thauayogarajah, Qaiser Siddique, Raja Waqas, Yathu Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah, Jordan OBrien, Kamalraj Chadrasekeran, Andrew Armitage.

Finnish Premier League T20: ECC squad

Vanraaj Padhaal, Hemanathan Kumar, Muhammad Imran, Jonathan Scamans, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Bineet Panda, Abdul Ghaffar, Raaz Muhammad, Jo Hadley, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Richard Savage, Chandra Sehkhar, Hyde Hytti, Shoaib Tahir, Shoaib Qureshi, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Kushagra Bhatnagar, S Gowri Srinivasan, Zeerak Ijaz

Image credits: European Cricket/YouTube