As IPL 2020 Is Set To Begin; Here Are Quarantine Guidelines For Players On Arrival At UAE

Even as IPL 2020 is set to commence in UAE amid the Coronavirus crisis, there have been a new set of guidelines for the players upon arrival. According to sources, the players will be restricted to their rooms for six days.

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab players arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening while Kolkata Knight Riders landed in Abu Dhabi in the night. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers, and Mumbai Indians left for UAE earlier in the day. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad players will leave India over the weekend.

Additionally, the players will spend their opening day talking to each other through 'balconies' besides following a fitness plan handed out by the teams' trainers. As per BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Royals' squad completed its day 1 testing at the airport itself, meanwhile, KXIP went for a repeat test on Friday.

Since no one is allowed to step out of the room in the six-day isolation period, players made full use of their dedicated balconies to speak to each other but following all social distancing guidelines.

IPL dates and venue decided

As per the announcement from the teleconference meeting among IPL Governing Council members on August 2, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

The IPL Governing Council has also allowed COVID-19 replacements in this year's tournament which will be held in the UAE. The replacement rule has been brought in the wake of the pandemic. The franchises have been allowed 24-player squads and will also be allowed to replace players in case they get unwell during the tournament.

