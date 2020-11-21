Virat Kohli Sweats It Out Ahead Of His Truncated Tour Of Australia, Quips 'fuel Up'

Virat Kohli hopes to have that extra motivation for a truncated tour Down Under as India lock horns with Australia in an all-format bilateral series that gets underway on November 27. However, the Indian skipper is making sure that he is not getting complacent as he was seen sweating it out in the gym.

'Fuel up': Virat Kohli

Virat never compromises when it comes to fitness and it was pretty much evident during his recent workout session as Team India gear up to face the Aussies in the first ODI at the SCG next Friday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli had posted a few images of him tirelessly working out in the gym. In those images, the 2011 World Cup winner can be seen giving equal importance to both upper & lower body exercises. He went on to caption the image as 'Fuel Up'.

Virat Kohli's passion for fitness

The top-ranked batsman is arguably the fittest cricketer and one of the fittest athletes in the world. He has said that the football megastar is an inspiration for him when it comes to fitness. In fact, when the batting sensation had become India's captain across all three formats in January 2017, he had revealed how difficult it was for him to compromise on his diet and lifestyle initially, but how it eventually helped him a lot on the field, especially while running between the wickets.

READ: Marcus Stoinis Explains Why Virat Kohli Will Give More Than 100% In The Australia Series

Virat Kohli in 2020/21 Australia series

Kohli will be leading India in the limited-overs series against the five-time world champions that includes three One Day Internationals which will be followed by the same number of T20Is. He will then be making a solitary Test appearance by leading his team in the first of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. As of now, the Adelaide Test is expected to be played under lights with the pink-ball.

However, the batting megastar would be heading back to India after the Test match to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first child in January. He has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

READ: Herschelle Gibbs Says South Africa Needs 'big Match Temperament' To Break World Cup Jinx

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.