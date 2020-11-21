Herschelle Gibbs Says South Africa Needs 'big Match Temperament' To Break World Cup Jinx

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs has explained what the Proteas need to do in order to break the World Cup jinx. It has been a case of 'So near yet so far' for the 'Rainbow Nation' when it comes to the biggest prize in world cricket as they always seem to run out of fire & brimstone during the business end of the tournament.

As of now, South Africa have only managed to add just one major ICC trophy in their cabinet and that is the ICC Knockout Trophy 1998 which was won under the captaincy of the late Hansie Cronje.

Ever since their first appearance in the quadrennial event back in 1992, the Proteas have managed to qualify for the semis on four occasions (1992, 1999, 2007 & 2015 respectively).

'Until that changes...': Herschelle Gibbs

"South Africa always produces world-class players. But it's the big match temperament and dealing with the pressure that's been lacking over the years... until that changes I can't see anything changing," said Gibbs while speaking to ANI.

The ex-opening batsman is currently in Sri Lanka to participate in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 where he is serving as the head coach of Colombo Kings.

South Africa's misfortunes in World Cups

While the Proteas had their fair share of miseries in the quadrennial events even in the 2000s and 2010s, it all started in the 90s and at the end of the decade, they were labelled as the 'Chokers' of world cricket.

Brian Lara's century knocks favoritesSouth Africa, out of the 1996 World Cup

South Africa were the firm favorites to win the 1996 tournament as they had qualified for the quarterfinals without a single defeat in the group stages. They were up against an inconsistent West Indies who had lost one of their group game against minnows Kenya. However, the Proteas made a huge mistake of dropping their star fast bowler Allan Donald and selecting Paul Adams.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat. They got off to a good start. Brian Lara came into bat after the Calypso Boys were 42/1. He shared a 168-run second-wicket partnership along with Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Lara scored a 94-ball 111 which included 16 boundaries which helped West Indies get to 264/8 in their 50 overs. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 245 with three balls to spare as the Caribbeans sealed a place in the semifinal.

READ: Mohammed Shami Explains Why The Red-ball Has Been His Area Of Focus Ahead Of Aus Series

When the 'Chokers' tag was born

This was arguably the most thrilling encounter in World Cup history. Australia and South Africa faced off against each other in the second semi-final at Edgbaston. Chasing 214, South Africa were in a spot of bother at 61/4 before Jonty Rhodes and Jacques Kallis brought the Proteas run chase back on track. However, the Aussie bowlers came back with some quick wickets and soon the momentum shifted from one team to another. All-rounder Lance Klusener then rescued his team with a sturdy of boundaries.

In the final over, his couple of boundaries off Damien Fleming titled the momentum completely in South Africa's favour as they needed one run from the three balls.

Klusener decided to end the proceedings with a single as he hit the ball to mid-off and set for a run instantly. Unfortunately, Allan Donald standing at the non-striker's end seemed disinterested and when he saw Klusener come halfway down the track, he set off for the run but dropped his bat in the process. An alert Mark Waugh fielded the ball, threw it to bowler Damien Fleming, who in turn rolled it down the pitch as wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist completed a run-out.

The match ended in a tie but Australia advanced to the final because of a superior net run-rate. This comical mix-up not only shattered South Africa's dreams but also gave birth to the 'Chokers' tag which continues to haunt the Proteas to date in ICC tournaments.





Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.