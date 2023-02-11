'Focus More On My Batting Now': Jadeja On Heroic All-round Show After 5 Months Long Layoff

Ravindra Jadeja received the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance in the India vs Australia 1st Test match in Nagpur. Returning to the team after a five-month-long injury layoff, Jadeja proved why he is counted among the best all-rounders in world cricket. The 34-year-old helped India bowl out Australia for 177 runs in the first innings of the match with a five-wicket haul.

Jadeja then scored 70 runs with the bat in the second innings, taking India’s total to 400 runs. The star all-rounder then contributed with three more wickets in the third innings, as Australia were bowled out on the score of 91 runs. After the match, Jadeja revealed that he is more focused on his batting now because of the change in batting position.

'It feels amazing...after five months': Ravindra Jadeja

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Jadeja said, “It feels amazing...after five months, give 100%, taking wickets and scoring runs. Feels amazing. I've been working hard when I was at NCA, also doing my rehab. Would like that all the NCA staff, physios, trainers, they have been working hard with me.”

The star all-rounder suffered an injury in his knee during the Asia Cup 2022 and was ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He then underwent a successful surgery, before completing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. He returned to the cricketing field during Saurashtra’s Ranji Tropy 2022-23 match against Tamil Nadu and registered a seven-wicket haul.

“Have to put myself in a pressure situation”

Meanwhile, shedding more light on his performance in the 1st Test match, Jadeja said, “I looked to bowl in good areas, the ball was spinning, the ball was going straight and also keeping low. I know the Australians will look to play sweep and reverse sweep. Generally I look to keep things very simple [with the bat] and not change too much. I focus more on my batting now because it's crucial number, 5, 6, 7, so have to put myself in a pressure situation”.

The Ravindra Jadeja threat for Australia

During Australia’s last Test series in the country in 2016-17, India emerged as the winner by a margin of 2-1. India won the final Test of the series in Dharamsala after Jadeja contributed with a 63-run knock in the first innings, alongside a four-wicket match haul. He was declared to be the Player of the Series for his tally of 25 wickets and 127 runs.