Ravindra Jadeja Named In Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy Squad Before Team Team India Comeback

Star Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is gearing up for his comeback into the Indian cricket team after being on the sidelines for close to six months. Jadeja has been named in India’s squad for India vs Australia, four-match Test series, under the condition that he proves his fitness to the team management. Eyeing match fitness ahead of the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 34-year-old is now set to make his comeback into the cricket field.

Jadeja is reportedly set to take the field for Saurashtra on January 24, when they begin their final league stage match in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 against Tamil Nadu. Jadeja will represent Saurashtra alongside his Team India mates Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat. Reports suggest that the star cricketer will join the Ranji side on January 22, Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja's comeback

Jadeja was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after suffering a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 in September. He then underwent successful surgery and completed his rehab. Playing for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy match will provide the star allrounder with much-needed match practice ahead of his much-awaited India return.

Jadeja’s presence against the star Australian side comes a boost for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian Test team. he offers much-needed balance to the middle order, especially in the absence of Rishabh Pant. He has also proved to be a key player behind India’s recent success in Tests against the strong Aussie side.

Ravindra Jadeja's stats in Test cricket

During Australia’s last Test series in the country in 2016-17, India emerged as the winner by a margin of 2-1. India won the final Test of the series in Dharamsala after Jadeja contributed with a 63-run knock in the first innings, alongside a four-wicket match haul. He was declared to be the Player of the Series for his tally of 25 wickets and 127 runs.

The allrounder has played 60 Test games so far in his career and has contributed with 2523 runs at an average of 36.56 and a strike rate of 59.50. While bowling, Jadeja has returned with 242 dismissals at an average of 24.71. He has hit three centuries and 17 fifties for India in the whites while registering 10 five-wicket hauls with the ball.