For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shreyas Iyer Mumbai's Captain & Shaw Deputy; Tendulkar Left Out

Shortlisting 22 players out of the list of 104 probables, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced its final squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy which is slated to begin from February 20. Shreyas Iyer, who missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament due to an injury, has been named as the captain of Mumbai while young Prithvi Shaw has been handed the duties of vice-captain. Notably, the association has skipped Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, from the squad after his dismal performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, where he made his domestic debut.

Apart from Shaw and Iyer, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav have also been named in the 22-man squad. Moreover, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare, and Shivam Dube have also earned call-ups. In the pace department, the association has picked experienced Dhaval Kulkarni along with Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut and Mohit Awasthi. In the 50-over tournament, Mumbai has been clubbed with Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry in Group D. Having won the trophy 3 times before, the squad will be eyeing another win in a bid to dethrone Karnataka which holds the champions title currently.

Ramesh Powar appointed coach

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) appointed former Team India spinner Ramesh Powar as the Mumbai head coach. Ending months of speculation over the post, Ramesh Powar has been roped in to replace Amit Pagnis following Mumbai poor form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Mumbai was kicked out of the tournament right after group stage which it ended in the last place having won only one match out of the 5 played.

Crucial in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy win back in 2002-03, Powar also went on to represent India at the international level. The former off-spinner represented Mumbai in first-class cricket for 16 years making a name for himself in the domestic squad. Across 31 ODIs, Powar picked 34 wickets and also played the IPL till 2012. In 2015, he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Powar has also coached the Indian women's team prior to his new stint with the Mumbai squad.

