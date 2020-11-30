Ford Trophy 2020 NK Vs AUK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Ford Trophy 2020 kicked off on November 29 as the domestic cricket season in New Zealand moves from Test cricket to ODI action. The 2020-21 edition of the Ford Trophy has Northern Knights taking on Auckland Aces in their 4th match of the tournament. The match is scheduled to take place at Cobham Oval Whangarei on December 1, Tuesday, starting at 3:30 am IST. Here's a look at the NK vs AUK live streaming details and how to watch NK vs AUK live in India.

Also Read India Vs Australia: 'Playing 1st Class Gives Us Slight Advantage In Tests': Labuschagne

These two sides faced off earlier last week in the tournament opener. The match ended in favour of the Northern Knights who defeated the Auckland Aces with 6 wickets in hand. Winning the toss, the Northern Knights elected to field first and did the job well, restricting Auckland to 138/9 within the 27th over. With the D/L method coming into the equation, the Knights managed to chase the revised score with ease and ended with 143/4 in just 19.3 overs to take the match away.

RESULT | Rain and a rampant opening stand sees ACES lose Ford Trophy opener to @ndcricket by six wickets.



SCORECARD | https://t.co/2CPZq0dSjn#FordTrophy #FollowSuit ⚪️🔵 — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) November 29, 2020

Defending champions Auckland have started the tournament with a poor squad since most of their first-choice players are on international duty playing against the West Indies. They will be looking to get back to winning ways and lift the trophy once again. Northern Kights, on the other hand, will be looking to inflict defeat on their opponents again tonight and get their second win in the ongoing Ford Trophy 2020.

Also Read Sanjay Manjrekar Claims Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Don't Fit Into India's ODI Team?

NK vs AUK pitch report

The 22-yard strip is a good pitch to bat on while the bowlers are expected to receive some early assistance and bounce. The toss-winning captain is likely to opt to bat first. Fans can expect a competitive game with the batsmen and bowlers trying to dominate each other.

Also Read India Vs Australia: David Warner Out For 3rd ODI, Entire T20 Series Against Indi

How to watch NK vs AUK live in India

Broadcast details for NK vs AUK live in India haven't been declared yet. However, fans can keep tabs on NK vs AUK live scores and match highlights by following the social media handles of the New Zealand cricket and both teams' official websites.

Ford Trophy live: Match prediction

Just like the season opener, Northern Knights are expected to win this match. However, Auckland could spring up a surprise given the quality they have in the squad as the defending champions look to get back on track.

Also Read With Remodelled Action, Hardik Pandya Bowls For First Time In Over A Year

Image Courtesy:

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.