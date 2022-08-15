Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has announced retirement from commentary after a 45-year-long career with the mic. Chappell, while speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, said he had been thinking about retiring from commentary ever since suffering a minor stroke a few years back. The 78-year-old cited health issues as the reason behind his decision to retire from commentary, which he had been doing since the 1980s.

"I remember the day when I knew I'd had enough of playing cricket. I looked at the clock and it was five past 11 on a day of play and I thought, 'S**t, if you're clock-watching at that time, I have to go'. So when it comes to commentary, I've been thinking about it. I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it's all just going to get harder," Chappell was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

Chappell entered the commentary business after his retirement from cricket in 1980. He started his first job as a commentator with Channel Nine, which held the right to broadcast Australian home cricket games for a very long time before they eventually went to Channel 7. Chappell is widely regarded for his straightforward views, a reputation he gained after famously criticising his own brother Greg Chappell, who also played for Australia. Chappell also did commentary on radio Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket coverage. He also writes a regular column on ESPNcricinfo.

Chappell's cricket career

Chappell, who made his international debut for Australia back in 1964, played 75 Tests and 16 ODIs for his country. Chappell scored 5,345 runs in Test cricket at an average of 42.42, and 673 runs in ODIs at an average of 48.07. He also scored 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries in the longest format of the game in addition to 8 fifties in 50-over cricket. Chappell captained Australia in 45 matches. Australia won 19 of those 45 matches captained by Chappell, lost 14, and drew 16.

Image: cricket.com.au