Former England Captain Joe Root Reveals Why India Is A 'great Place To Play Cricket'

Former England captain Joe Root has opened up on his experience of playing in India, saying the passion for the game is evident when one walks into any stadium in the country. Root, who is playing for the ILT20 side Dubai Capitals, which is owned by the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, said he has some fond memories of playing in India as he made his debut in all three formats in the nation and also played his 50th Test here.

Root stated that the passion for cricket is on another level in India and it is evident when one walks into any stadium in the country. Root added that India is a great place to play cricket. Root said that he always enjoys getting to play in India and also have a lot of fun whenever he is in the country. Root made his debut for England in the longest format in 2012. He played his first Test match in Nagpur.

"I made my debut in all three formats in India quite a long time ago now. I played my 50th test in India. Fond memories, it's a great place to play cricket. The passion for the game is evident when you walk into any stadium. You don't even have to be in a cricket ground to be honest, it's an obvious love for the sport and it's great to see that passion. I always enjoy getting to play in India also have a lot of fun," Root said on the sidelines of ILT20.

Joe Root gets a buyer in IPL

Root has finally found a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after missing out on the cash-rich tournament for the past many years. Root was initially unsold at the IPL 2023 auction but was later acquired by Rajasthan Royals for his base price of Rs. 1 crore. This is the first time Root has been sold at the IPL auctions in his entire playing career. Root will be seen in the pink jersey during the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Root is considered one of the best red-ball batsmen of modern era. He has 10,629 runs from 127 matches, including 28 centuries and 55 half-centuries. Root has also played 158 ODIs and 32 T20Is for his country and has scored 6207 and 893 runs, respectively. Root was part of the England ODI squad that won the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Image: AP