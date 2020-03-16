Former England Cricketer Monty Panesar To Enter Politics Soon

Former England cricketer who had recently turned an author with his book 'The Full Monty', has revealed his plans to enter the world of politics, setting his eyes on becoming the Mayor of London. Mr Panesar handed over copies of his book to the Indian cricket team during the Cricket World Cup held earlier this year said he would like to toss his luck in politics at end of his cricket career. Monty Panesar got the first wicket of Sachin Tendulkar for the England cricket team at a match in 2012 which inspired 'Monty Mania' in the cricketing world.

Monty Panesar has an interest in politics

Monty Panesar while addressing a gathering organized by Indian Journalists Association on September 13 said that politics does interest him with him living in London he knows a lot about London so maybe when Sadiq Khan is done, he will succeed him as Mayor of London. On being asked whether he has chosen a political affiliation for his future occupation he stated the following:

"I haven't really decided that yet because I am still ambitious to play cricket. I will be working on being super fit for the county season but in the meantime, when you are not playing cricket or training, you have to occupy your mind. And, one of my activities is reading about politics.

"'India a cricket powerhouse"

Monty Panesar highlighted that India is a powerhouse of cricket and that it is the Indian cricket fans who make championships successful for the crowd and enthusiasm. He said that India is a prosperous nation and soon India will take over the world. Monty inspired the term Monty Mania with his very first wicket for England cricket team that too of Sachin Tendulkar in a match of 2012. He also refers to the legendary cricketer as Sachin Paaji and said that:

"Sachin Tendulkar should always be at the top. He was a role model not just for India but also for British Indians. He is the greatest sportsman ever and will always be the god of cricket"

In his book "The Full Monty", Panesar reveals racism that the generation of his parents faced, about him growing up as a happy cricket-obsessed child in England and his opinion about the controversial Lord Norman Tebbit cricket test which raised doubts about the loyalties of Immigrants in Britain.

(With inputs from PTI)