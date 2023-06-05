Former India Player And Family Interact With MS Dhoni After Skipper's Knee Surgery

Retired Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently had a meeting with the Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni at the airport on Monday. Kaif, who had recently been working as a commentator during the IPL 2023, shared a photograph on social media featuring himself with MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, and their daughter Ziva, with the Kaif family. The meeting took place as Dhoni was returning home from after his knee surgery, and Kaif had the opportunity to interact with the legendary skipper and his family.

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023, Dhoni had been nursing a knee injury that he sustained during the tournament. Despite the injury, Dhoni played a crucial role in leading his team, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to their 5th IPL trophy and making his 11th appearance in the IPL final.

What did Mohammad Kaif post on MS Dhoni?

Kaif posted a post on Twitter stating : "We met the great man and his family at airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son Kabir super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon, see you next season champion."

We met the great man and his family at airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son Kabir super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon, see you next season champion.@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ZVoKjxhudu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 5, 2023

Kaif shared his experience after meeting Dhoni and his family. He said that the player was returning after the surgery as both Kaif's son Kabir and MSD shared a similarity of playing football as a kid, his family was very happy and he gave his best wishes to the CSK captain and states that he looks forward to see him in the next IPL season.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed Dhoni's surgery, stating that it was successfully completed at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Viswanathan assured Dhoni that he was in good health. Dhoni was released from the hospital after the surgery and returned to his hometown of Ranchi, where he will rest for a few days before beginning an extensive rehabilitation programme.

According to an anonymous source close to the CSK management, Dhoni will have plenty of time to recover and regain fitness before the next IPL season. Fans are relieved with the news of his successful surgery and subsequent recovery, as they eagerly await his return to the cricket pitch.