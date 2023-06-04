MS Dhoni Makes Fresh Appearance After Successful Knee Surgery, Image Goes Viral

It's high time for MS Dhoni fans to take a deep breath as he looks all smiles after the knee surgery. The Chennai Super Kings skipper is pictured looking great with all smiles with Hitesh Sangvi, an entrepreneur in Mumbai on Sunday, June 4, only a week after undergoing surgery in his left leg after the IPL 2023 final.

Sangvi has been seen many times with India and CSK players and has recently posted a photo on Instagram from the Taj Land's End hotel in which both of them are having breakfast together, eating some of South India's preferred breakfast choice, idli, vada, and chutney.

What did he say about MS Dhoni?

Hitesh Sangvi's Instagram post read: "Breakfast with the man, the myth, the legend.....@mahi7781,"

Former India's captain led CSK to their 5th IPL 2023 after beating Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following Chennai's championship win, he flew to Mumbai to consult renowned surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who also worked with Rishabh Pant, and underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital.

MS Dhoni was seen playing the entire IPL 2023 campaign with a strapped-up knee. But the skipper did not leave the team behind, as he appeared in some of the team's crucial moments. Dhoni's fame and popularity were skyrocketing as every sixes and fours had the fans jump into excitement. His classic wicket-keeping skills have remained unchanged after he took out Shubham Gill in less than a second is what makes him a legend in the sport. However, he appeared to be in pain in some moments while running between the wickets or while traveling.

The skipper has finally addressed the issue, and he has begun the road to recovery. Since he has not announced his retirement from the IPL, the fans are waiting for some more action from the legendary cricketer.