Former Indian Captain Mohammad Azharuddin's Car Meets With An Accident

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's car on Wednesday met with an accident in Rajasthan. His personal assistant informed that he has escaped unhurt. The former skipper was travelling to Ranthambore along with his family, according to the reports.
The accident occured near Soorwal police station on Kota mega highway and the pictures from the location hit the Internet soon after. Reports suggest that he suffered a minor injury and was transferred to another car immediately.
Former Cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier today.— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020
He is unhurt, as per his personal assistant. pic.twitter.com/3hpKRNMMYm
Former cricketer and Working President of Telangana Congress Mohammad Azharuddin has met with a severe accident near Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan while traveling with his family.— Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) December 30, 2020
Prayers for him and his family's safety.
.@azharflicks pic.twitter.com/ylAYuP9i9X
The Mohammad Azharuddin stats in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. In 99 Tests, he scored 6,215 runs with 22 centuries and 21 half-centuries at an average of 45.03. Additionally, the Mohammad Azharuddin stats in ODIs includes seven centuries and 58 fifties out of his overall 50-overs run-tally of 9,378 runs.
More details are awaited on this.
