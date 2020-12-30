Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

Former Indian Captain Mohammad Azharuddin's Car Meets With An Accident

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's car on Wednesday met with an accident in Rajasthan. His personal assistant informed that he escaped unhurt.

Written By Chetna Kapoor
Last Updated:
Azharuddin

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's car on Wednesday met with an accident in Rajasthan. His personal assistant informed that he has escaped unhurt. The former skipper was travelling to Ranthambore along with his family, according to the reports.

The accident occured near Soorwal police station on Kota mega highway and the pictures from the location hit the Internet soon after. Reports suggest that he suffered a minor injury and was transferred to another car immediately.

Mohammad Azharuddin stats in international cricket

The Mohammad Azharuddin stats in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. In 99 Tests, he scored 6,215 runs with 22 centuries and 21 half-centuries at an average of 45.03. Additionally, the Mohammad Azharuddin stats in ODIs includes seven centuries and 58 fifties out of his overall 50-overs run-tally of 9,378 runs.

More details are awaited on this.

Mohammad Azharuddin makes fans nostalgic with morning workout at Humayun Tomb: Watch

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Team India delighted as Rohit Sharma joins squad; Shastri quips, 'You're looking younger'

37 mins ago

India vs England 2021 series could see historic first in broadcasting from Disney

38 mins ago

Sreesanth roped in by Kerala for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as speedster eyes comeback

1 hour ago

Rahane shares heartfelt message post MCG heroics, highlights Team India's 'biggest reward'

1 hour ago

Kane Williamson's dominating 129 vs Pakistan for 23rd Test hundred: WATCH

1 hour ago

Cheteshwar Pujara equals big record shared by Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

2 hours ago
VIDEOS