Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic With Morning Workout At Humayun Tomb: Watch

Former Indian captain and current Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin was one of the leading batting commodities of the Indian team in the 1990s. Moreover, it was under his leadership where Sourav Ganguly made his international debut, who later went on to anchor the dawn of India’s improving Test record in overseas conditions (2000-2005). While Mohammad Azharuddin played his last international game in 2000, the 57-year-old still looks fit and healthy as evidenced from his latest workout session.

Mohammad Azharuddin’s morning workout routine, watch video

I’ve been spending a lot of time working out during this lockdown. I was able to work so much on my fitness and diet! After a very long time stepped out for a run at the Humayun Tomb this morning! pic.twitter.com/xVDAk0wat8 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 21, 2020

Fans get nostalgic over Mohammad Azharuddin’s latest sprint

On Monday, September 21, Mohammad Azharuddin took to his social media accounts to share a short video of himself jogging in front of the Delhi-based Humayun Tomb. In the caption, he wrote that ever since the Indian government issued a nationwide lockdown earlier this year, he has been spending a lot of time working out. Mohammad Azharuddin added that he has also been able to work on his fitness and diet. Apparently, his sprint in front of the Humayun Tomb made fans get nostalgic as they recalled his dominative playing days with the bat and more so, his fitness and agility on the field due to his diving catches and stops.

Fans react as Mohammad Azharuddin hones his fitness

Captain you are still running hard as always...

Respect

AD — Anerbban Dutta (@ANERBBANDUTTA) September 21, 2020

sir still miss your leg side flicks for a outside offside ball, it was gorgeous to watch, true fan of yours. — paulson jose (@paulsonjose12) September 21, 2020

Love u and miss ur batting.



Never forget ur batting against Klusner — FAHAD MUSHTAQ HUSAIN (@Fahad16091978) September 21, 2020

Ajju Bhai, you can still play more cricket at international level...saying not as a fan, but you are so capable 👍 fortunate to have seen you playing, may Allah bless you with health — Mohammed Masood 💎 (@dilsey_masood) September 21, 2020

Now that you are so fit you can try out for the Indian Over-50s @IndiaO50Cricket team! — Over50sCricket (@Over50sC) September 21, 2020

Mohammad Azharuddin’s message for Hyderabad ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020

It appears that Mohammad Azharuddin is also following the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Azharuddin, who hails from Hyderabad, recently wished the David Warner-led Hyderabad franchise ahead of their opening Dream11 IPL 2020 match on Monday, September 21. He said that while the team is playing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) away from their home, he expressed his hope that they will bring back the trophy to Hyderabad so that they can celebrate with their fans together. The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 is being held across three UAE venues, namely Dubai Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Mohammad Azharuddin wishes Hyderabad for Dream11 IPL 2020 season, watch video

Mohammad Azharuddin stats in international cricket

The Mohammad Azharuddin stats in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. In 99 Tests, he scored 6,215 runs with 22 centuries and 21 half-centuries at an average of 45.03. Additionally, the Mohammad Azharuddin stats in ODIs includes seven centuries and 58 fifties out of his overall 50-overs run-tally of 9,378 runs.

Image source: Mohammad Azharuddin Twitter