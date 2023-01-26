Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni Takes The Pitch As He Starts Prep For IPL 2023 - Watch

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has started his preparations for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A video of the star cricketer has gone viral on social media where he can be seen honing his batting skills ahead of IPL 2023. In the video, the 41-year-old can be seen practicing his shots in the nets at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium (JSCA) in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni practice session today! 🦁🔥pic.twitter.com/TQ6qVFEzY5 — DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) January 25, 2023

In another video that had gone viral recently, Dhoni was seen practicing in the nets as part of his preparations for IPL 2023. Dhoni was seen wearing his yellow pads and engaging in a batting practice session.

Dhoni will next be seen in action in IPL 2023 where he will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) probably for one last season. After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Dhoni had said that he wants to play another season for CSK so that he could give his fans a chance to watch him live before he retires from all forms of the game.

Dhoni took retirement from international cricket after playing the semifinal against New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni announced his retirement a year later on August 15, 2020. He has since played two seasons of the IPL, winning one trophy in 2021. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won four IPL titles and two Champions League trophies.

MS Dhoni's stats for India

Dhoni's statistics are nothing short of amazing, particularly in limited-over games. The stats include 350 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he played for India, in which he scored 10,773 runs at an astounding average of 50.58 and a strike rate of 87.56. In his ODI career, Dhoni had 73 fifties and 10 centuries. On the other hand, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain played 98 T20 Internationals for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike rate of 126.13.

Dhoni's other statistics include 90 Test appearances in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. In a ten-year Test career, the 39-year-old achieved 33 fifties, six hundreds, and one double-hundred.

Image: IPL/Twitter