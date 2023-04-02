Former Indian Cricketer Salim Durani Dies At 88, Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani has passed away at the age of 88-year-old. As per PTI, the former cricketer underwent proximal femoral nail surgery in January this year after breaking his thigh bone in a fall. He was reportedly living with his brother Jahangir Durani in Jamnagar.

As the development came to light, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first big cricketing names to pay condolences to Durani. Shastri took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace. ॐ शांति”. Durani was known for his aggressive stroke playing and left-arm spin bowling and played a total of 29 Test matches for India from 1960 to 1973.

Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani.



Rest in Peace. ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d5RUST5G9n — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2023

India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani.



Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DwdKamlxjy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 2, 2023

Anguished to know about demise of eminent cricketer Shri Salim Durani ji. He was instrumental in victory for India in several memorable matches. He was a thorough gentleman. My deepest condolences.🙏OM SHANTI🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 2, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Durani ji. A really warm and loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2023

A renowned all-rounder who hit the ball over the boundary at will and a legendary cricketer in every way. A big loss for the cricketing fraternity! My heartfelt condolences to the family, fans and well-wishers of Salim Durani ji 🙏🏻 Om shanti — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2023

Salim Durani career- India's only Test cricketer to be born in Afghanistan

Born on December 11, 1934, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Durani was the only Indian Test cricketer to date to be born in Afghanistan. He scored a total of 1202 runs and took 74 wickets during his time in international cricket for Team India. In the process, he scored one century, seven fifties, and took three fifers.

He was also awarded the Col C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI back in 2010. In a release about Durani on their official website, BCCI said, “Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani was awarded the Col C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday at the BCCI Annual Awards 2009-10. The honour comprises a trophy and a cheque for Rs 15 lakh”.

“Durani, an exciting stroke-player and effective left-arm spinner, played 29 Tests from 1960 to 1973, scoring 1,202 runs and taking 75 wickets, including a major role in India's maiden Test series victory in the West Indies in 1971. Back then, he dismissed key batsmen Gary Sobers and Clive Lloyd in the second Test in Trinidad to help India win by seven wickets. His proficiency with bat and ball also took Central Zone to their first-ever Duleep Trophy win, in 1971-72. One of the most popular cricketers of his time, who was known to hit a six on demand,” the release further read.